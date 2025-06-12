Breaking News: Amit Shah Addresses Media; Maharashtra Reports 112 Covid Cases
Read below to follow breaking news live updates on June 12.
Plane Crash Live: Ministry Of Civil Aviation Issues Helpline
Ministry of Civil Aviation issues helpline number after the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday.
"In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected," it said.
Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859
Plane Crash Live: Vikrant Massey Mourns For His Cousins Demise
Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey expressed his grief following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on Instagram.
Vikrant Massey said that co-pilot Clive Kunder was his cousin, and he is deeply broken upon learning the heartbreaking news.
Plane Crash Live: Formal Investigation Has Been Initiated
A formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Minister of Civil Aviation said on X.
"The investigation will be in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization." he said.
Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 12, 2025
Additionally, the Government isâ¦
Plane Crash Live: Boeing Team Stands Ready To Support Investigation, Says Boeing CEO
Boeing Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Ortberg spoke to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Ortberg said that Boeing team stands ready to support investigation into crash.
Source: Bloomberg
Plane Crash Live: Donald Trump Reacts To Air India Crash
"It was a horrible accident. Anything we can de we will do." US President Trump said.