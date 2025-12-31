Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Bias; Bharat Forge, Orient Tech, IndiGo In Focus
In yesterday's trading session, the Nifty 50 declined marginally by 3.25 points or 0.01% to settle at 25,938.85, while the BSE Sensex slipped 20.46 points or 0.02% to close at 84,675.08.
Stock Market LIVE: Can Fin Homes' Risk-Reward Shifts As Morgan Stanley Rolls Valuation Forward
Morgan Stanley continues to view Can Fin Homes as a defensive, secured lending play, backed by moderate growth prospects and a mid-teens return on equity profile.
Stock Market LIVE: Premier Energies Order Highlights
Premier Energies gets orders worth Rs 2,307 crore in the third quarter of FY26
Execution of orders received in Q3 scheduled across FY27 & FY28
Q3 orderbook supports aim to reach 10.6 GW solar cell, 11.1 GW solar module capacity by Sept 2026
Stock Market LIVE: Govt Confirms Three Year Safeguard Duty
Govt issues final notification confirming three year safeguard duty
Safeguard duty at 12%, 11.5%, 11% over three years
Duty Applies to HR coils, CR coils, coated & colour coated steel
Shriram Finance 'Fuelled Up For Growth', Says Brokerages As Jefferies, Nomura Hike Target Price
The positive sentiment around Shriram Finance continues as multiple brokerages have once again put out bullish calls on the non-banking financial company, on account of the recent investment from MUFG.
Brokerages remain bullish about Shriram Finance's growth potential, especially after the $4.4 billion investment from MUFG, which may unlock fresh synergies for the NBFC.
Stock Market LIVE: Bharat Forge, Orient Tech, IndiGo In Focus
Bharat Forge: The company signed a contract worth Rs 1,662 crore with the defence ministry to supply 2.6 lakh indigenously developed CQB carbines to the Indian army.
Torrent Pharma: The board is to meet on Jan 5 to consider fundraising.
Interglobe Aviation: The company received Rs 458 crore penalty order from Delhi GST body for Fiscal 2019- Fiscal 2023. The company will contest the order, and the said order does not have any significant impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.
Orient Tech: The company fixed Jan. 5 as a record date for issue of bonus shares.