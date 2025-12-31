Can Fin Homes' Risk-Reward Shifts As Morgan Stanley Rolls Valuation Forward — Check Bull, Bear, Base Case

Shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd. are in the spotlight on Wednesday as brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has updated its risk-reward assessment on Can Fin Homes Ltd, rolling forward its valuation framework by six months to March 2027.

The revision has led to an approximate 6% increase in the bank’s scenario values and price target, even as earnings estimates remain unchanged.

The brokerage continues to view Can Fin Homes as a defensive, secured lending play, backed by moderate growth prospects and a mid-teens return on equity profile, trading at less than 2x price-to-book. Morgan Stanley has reiterated its 'overweight' rating on the stock, with a base-case price target of Rs 1,060.

Morgan Stanley notes that while disbursements have picked up, overall loan growth remains muted. However, management has retained its guidance of 12–13% loan growth for FY26, supported by expected disbursements of Rs 10,500 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 9,850 crore estimated by Morgan Stanley.

The brokerage believes that a sustained pickup in loan growth will be critical for improving investor interest in the stock.

Despite the subdued growth environment, Morgan Stanley finds the valuation attractive. Can Fin Homes is currently valued at 1.8x FY27 estimated book value and around 12x FY27 estimated earnings, which the brokerage views as reasonable given its expectation of 16% ROE in FY28 and around 10% EPS growth in FY28.

According to the brokerage, Can Fin Homes offers a compelling combination of a fully secured, high-quality retail mortgage portfolio, sustainable growth, and healthy ROE, supported by a headline valuation that looks attractive relative to peers.