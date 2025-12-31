Shriram Finance 'Fuelled Up For Growth', Says Brokerages As Jefferies, Nomura Hike Target Price

The positive sentiment around Shriram Finance continues as multiple brokerages have once again put out bullish calls on the non-banking financial company, on account of the recent investment from MUFG.

Brokerages remain bullish about Shriram Finance's growth potential, especially after the $4.4 billion investment from MUFG, which may unlock fresh synergies for the NBFC.

Shriram Finance was in focus on Tuesday after receiving a rare AAA; Stable rating from CARE Ratings Ltd., which puts the NBFC in a favourable position to secure cheap borrowing.

The likes of Jefferies, Nomura and CLSA have come out with fresh notes on Shriram Finance, with Nomura and Jefferies notably hiking the target price on the counter.