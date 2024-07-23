Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Above 24,500; Bajaj Finance, HUL, ICICI Securities In Focus On Budget Day
Catch all live updates from Indian stock markets on Budget Day 2024 where FM Sitharaman will lay out the roadmap for the Indian economy for the current financial year.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
L&T Tech To Give AI-Based Services With SymphonyAI
L&T Technologies Ltd. is in pact with SymphonyAI to provide AI-based services.
Paytm To Provide EDC Devices To Merchant With Axis Bank
One 97 Communication Ltd. is in pact with Axis Bank to offer POS solutions and EDC devices to merchant network.
Alert: EDC device is electronic data captured device.
Citi Research Raises JK Cement's Target Price
Citi Research maintained a 'Sell' on JK Cement Ltd. and raised the target price to Rs 4,400 which implied a 10% downside
Q1 EBITDA rose 19% YoY on higher sales volumes, lower costs
Outperformance vs estimates largely on lower costs
Company on track to expand capacity to 30 MTPA by FY26
Marginally tweak FY25-27E EBITDA estimates by 0-3% on lower costs
Citi Research On Indus Towers
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price Rs 500 compared to Rs 450), upside 18.8%
market is not yet appreciating & fairly pricing in the return of growth and resumption of payouts
Expect 6% dividend yield on FY26-27E vs. nil payouts for the last 2Y
Ascribe a higher target multiple for Indus (9x to 10x)
Introduce a 90-day Positive Catalyst Watch
Catalysts: Recovery of past dues from VI
Improved growth outlook as VI revives capex
Positive developments in the AGR case
Potential purchase of 3% stake by Bharti.
Motilal Oswal On Cyient DLM
Retain Buy with TP Rs. 880, Upside 15%
Strong growth in aerospace and defense drives revenue
Margins declined 140bp YoY, mainly due to higher SG&A expenses
Company expects higher order inflows in 2QFY25
Margins expected to pick up in upcoming quarters led by op leverage
Momentum sustenance led by healthy order inflows and high customer stickiness
Estimate Co to report a CAGR of 33%/50%/69% in revenue/EBITDA/ Adj. PAT over FY24-26
Maintain EPS Estimates and retain 40x FY26 P/E
Brokerages On Oberoi Realty
Nuvama
Nuvama Retains 'Hold' Rating on Oberoi Realty
Price target of Rs 1,847, which implied 5.9% upside.
Net sales stood at Rs 1,070 crore, up 124% annually
Expects to launch new Borivali mall in FY25
Believes pace of launches and inventory liquidation to determine stock’s trajectory
Revises NAV premium to 50% from 40%
Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Reiterates 'Neutral' Rating on Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Price target of Rs 1,560, which implied a 10% downside
Pre-sales doubled to Rs 1,070 cr driven by 360-West bookings
Started to witness an uptick in its rental portfolio
Expect 41% CAGR in pre-sales over FY24-26
Re-rating dependent on re-investment of strong cash flow generation
Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present union budget for fiscal year 2024-25 today.
Catch all live updates on Budget 2024 here.
Citi Research Raises Exide Industries's Target Price
Citi Research has maintained a 'Buy' with a target price Rs. 630 up from Rs. 560., which implied an upside of 15%.
Estimates tweaked to reflect stronger demand growth expectations
FY25-27E earnings estimates are thus increased by 2-10%
Raise target P/E for core business to 22 times from 20 times;reflecting better demand trends
Value core lead acid batteries at Rs.490 per share from Rs.420 earlier
Continue to value Li-ion cell business at Rs.140 per share
Based on Exide’s investment for the 1st phase at 2.5 times
Citi Research Raises GAIL's Target Price
Citi Research has maintained a 'Buy' on GAIL (India) Ltd., and raised its target to Rs 250, which implied a 12% upside.
Makes minor 0-1% changes to FY25-27E EBITDA estimates.
Changes made on slight increase in average gas transmission volume forecasts.
Increase target EV/EBITDA multiple for gas transmission segment from 10 times to 11 times.
Mahindra Logistics Approves Re-Appointment Current MD
Mahindra Logistics Ltd. has approved re-appointment of Rampraveen Swaminathan as MD & CEO for 5 years with effect from Feb 4, 2025.
GE Power Gets Order Worth Rs 348 Crore From NTPC GE Power Services
GE Power India Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 348 crore from NTPC GE Power Services Pvt. Ltd. for renovation and modernisation of steam turbines.
Coforge's Unit In Purchase Pact With OptML
Coforge Ltd.'s wholly-owned step-down arm Coforge DPA NA signs an asset purchase pact with OptML Inc.
Coforge DPA NA is in pact with OptML to acquire customer contracts, key managerial personnel, employees & sub-contractors, vendors.
Coforge Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rose 1.79% at Rs 2,400.8 crore vs Rs 2,358.5 crore
EBIT fell 29.65% at Rs 211.8 crore vs Rs 301.1 crore
EBIT margin at 8.82% vs 12.76%
Net profit fell 39.22% at Rs 139.3 crore vs Rs 229.2 crore
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.29
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.24%
Brent crude up 0.17% at $82.54 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.44% at $79.78 per barrel
Bitcoin was down 0.97% at $67,489.00
The GIFT Nifty was 0.04% or 9.50 points up at 24,552.50 as of 07:38 a.m.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low on Monday, amid rising crude oil prices and a decline in the dollar index.
The local currency closed at Rs 83.665 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had opened flat at Rs 83.66 during the day.
F&O Cues
Nifty July futures down by 0.05% to 24,509.1 at a premium of 0.15 points.
Nifty July futures open interest down by 0.66%.
Nifty Bank July futures up by 0.07 % to 52,286 at a premium of 6 points.
Nifty Bank July futures open interest down by 7.71%.
Nifty Options July 25 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 25,500 and maximum put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options July 24 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 56,000 and maximum put open interest at 50,000.
Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers, GNFC, HAL, India Cements, PEL, Sail.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 20% to 5%: Alphageo (India)
Price band change from 5% to 2%: Usha Martin Education & Solutions
Ex/record Dividend: Shriram Finance, Tube Investments of India, TCPL Packaging, Shree Cement, Data Patterns (India), HCL Tech, Rainbow Children's Medicare.
Ex/record AGM: Shriram Finance: Tube Investments of India, TCPL Packaging, Hindustan Zinc, GPT Infraprojects, Firstsource Solutions, Astec LifeSciences, Colgate Palmolive (India), Data Patterns (India), Rainbow Children's Medicare.
Moved out short-term Framework: Gravita India, PC Jeweller, Vishnu Chemicals.
IPO Offering
Sanstar Limited: The public issue was subscribed to 13.48 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (1.29 times), non-institutional investors (32.85 times), and retail investors (12.15 times).
Bulk Deals
Can Fin Homes: SBI Life Insurance Company bought 10 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 827.94 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
India Cements: Promoter EWS Finance and Investments created a pledge for 2.02 crore shares on July 20.
Stocks To Watch
Oil India: The company signed a contract with Norway's Dolphin Drilling to hire Dolphin's drilling unit, Blackford.
MRPL: The company has appointed Yogish Nayak as CFO effective today.
Gensol Engineering: The company has become the preferred bidder for 116 MW solar projects, with an EPC revenue of Rs 600 crore in Gujarat.
Power Mech Projects: The Uttarakhand Government has revised the tender offer for hospital construction to Rs 594 crore from Rs 362 crore earlier.
Punjab And Sindh Bank: The company will be raising up to Rs 800 crore on July 26.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed licensing pacts for a 57-room hotel in Goa and a 44-room hotel in Punjab.
Federal Bank: The RBI approved the appointment of Krishnan Venkat Subramanian as MD and CEO for three years, effective Sept. 23. KV Subramanian earlier served as joint MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy acquired the remaining 12.7% stake in Reliance Lithium for €3.7 million.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Cyient DLM Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% at Rs 258 crore versus Rs 217 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 262 crore).
Ebitda up 1.5% at Rs 20.1 crore versus Rs 19.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 18.4 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.8% versus 9.1% (Bloomberg estimate 7%).
Net profit up 96% at Rs 10.6 crore versus Rs 5.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 8.6 crore).
MRPL Q1 FY25 (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down6.52% at Rs 23,247 crore versus Rs 25,329 crore.
Ebitda down 74.1% at Rs 603 crore versus Rs 2,329 crore.
Ebitda margin down 660 bps at 2.59% versus 9.19%.
Net profit down 94.22% at Rs 65.57 crore versus Rs 1,136 crore.
Zensar Technologies Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 1,288 crore versus Rs 1,230 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,257 crore).
EBIT down 4.4% at Rs 172 crore versus Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 180.5 crore).
EBIT margin at 13.3% versus 14.6% (Bloomberg estimates Rs 14.4%)
Net profit down 8.9% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 173 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 160 crore).
Greenlam Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 605 crore versus Rs 515 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 594 crore).
Ebitda down 0.5% at Rs 64 crore versus Rs 64 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 80 crore).
Ebitda margin at 10.6% versus 12.5% (Bloomberg estimate 13.5%).
Net profit down 40% at Rs 20 crore versus Rs 33 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 34 crore).
Suzlon Energy Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 50% at Rs 2,022 crore versus Rs 1,351 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,132 crore).
Ebitda up 78% at Rs 367 crore versus Rs 207 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 239 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.2% versus 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate 11.2%).
Net profit up 200% at Rs 302 crore versus Rs 101 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 243.7 crore).
Earnings In Focus
Bajaj Finance, DCM Shriram, Heritage Foods, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Prudential, ICRA, Indoco Remedies, ICICI Securities, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Schaffler India, Sharda Cropchem, SRF, Steel Strips Wheels, Thyrocare Technologies, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and United Spirits.
GIFT Nifty Trades Above 24,500
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The Nikkei 225 was 0.27% higher, and the S&P ASX 200 was 0.56% higher as of 06:48 a.m.
US stocks bounced back following their worst week since April, shifting focus away from Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign and turning attention to the kickoff of the tech earnings season.
Megacap stocks led the rally, propelling the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to rise 1.08% and 1.58% on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.32% higher.
Brent crude rose 0.18% to trade at $82.55 per barrel, while the gold spot declined 0.21% to $2,401.60 an ounce.
At 06:55 a.m., the GIFT Nifty was trading 5 points, or 0.02%, higher at 24,548.00.
The Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower for the second consecutive session on Monday as investors look forward to the Union Budget 2024–25 and more corporate earnings.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 21.65 points, or 0.09%, down at 24,509.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.57 points, or 0.13%, down at 80,502.08. Intraday, both indices rose over 0.2%.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,444 crore, and domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 1,652 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian rupee closed at a record low of 83.665 against the US dollar.