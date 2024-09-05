Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As HDFC Bank Leads Gains

Job openings for the month of July in the country fell to 7.67 million against the estimated 8.1 million, the lowest since the start of 2021.

S&P 500 ended 0.16% down, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% at close.

Brent crude was trading 0.25% higher at $72.88 a barrel as of 06:45 a.m. Gold remained flat at $2,496.08 an ounce.

Treasury yields fell sharply after data revealed a further slowdown in the US labour market, leading Wall Street to bet on upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The Indian benchmark indices took a breather from a record rally to close lower on Wednesday as sentiment was hit after a rout in global stocks. The closing came after Asian stocks plunged, tracking the overnight loss in the US markets, led by weak economic data and easing oil prices on weak global demand.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.32%, or 81.15 points down at 25,198.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.25%, or 202.80 points to close at 82,352.64.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 975.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive day and purchased equities worth Rs 97.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.97 against the US dollar.