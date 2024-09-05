Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As HDFC Bank Leads Gains
Shares of HDFC Bank, ITC, and UltraTech Cement contributed the most to the Nifty's gains as of 9:33 a.m.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Raymond Lifestyle Debuts At 99.5% Premium On BSE
Shares of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. listed on the BSE on Wednesday at Rs 3,000 apiece, a premium of 99.5% over its base price of Rs 1,503.3 per share. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 3,020 per share, marking a premium of 93% against the base price of Rs 1,562.6 per share.
Raymond Hits Over One- Month High On Lifestyle Arm Listing Day
Gautam Singhania's consumer lifestyle business demerged its consumer lifestyle business from Raymond to create a pure-play consumer branded apparel and textiles business. Post the demerger, Raymond Lifestyle will have four key segments: Wedding and ethnic wear, Garments exports, Branded apparel and Textiles.
Linde India Jumps After Acquisition Of Tata Steel Air Separation Units
Shares of Linde India jumps over 5% after agreement with Tata Steel to acquire two 1,800 tons per day air separation units for their Kalinganagar Phase 2 expansion.
Broader Indices Hit Life Highs
Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the Nifty was at 25250.50, up by 0.21% or 51.80 points and the Sensex was up 0.14% or 117.1 points at 82469.79.
Retail Car Sales Falls On Weather Relates Woes
Retail car sales—measured as vehicle registrations on the government’s VAHAN website—fell 4.53% YoY to 3.1 lakh units on weather-related woes.
Car retail sales down 4.53% at 3.1 lakh units (YoY)
2-wheeler retail sales up 6.3% at 13.4 lakh units (YoY)
3-wheeler retail sales up 1.6% at 1.05 lakh units (YoY)
Commercial vehicle retail sales down 6.1% at 73,253 units (YoY)
Total vehicle retail sales up 2.9% at 18.9 lakh units (YoY)
Source: FADA Statement
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.85%.
It closed at 6.86% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 83.98 against the US dollar.
It closed at 83.97 on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
HSBC on India Agro-Inputs
Maintains 'buy' and raise target price for
UPL- Price target at Rs 680; upside 12.2%
PI Industries- Price target at Rs 5000;upside 10.8%
Dhanuka Agritech- Price target at Rs 2000'upside 17.9%
Maintains hold on
Bayer Crop Science- Price target at Rs 6300; downside 3%
Rallis- Price target at Rs 251; downside 26.5%
Higher crop sowing positive, but rains may slow 2Q growth.
Good rainfall boosts 2HFY25 sales; FY25e outlook healthy.
Dhanuka to outperform with new launches, high domestic exposure (75%-98%).
UPL, PI less impacted with low domestic exposure (13%-18%), global Agro recovery positive.
Haitong on Linde India
Maintains 'outperform', target price Rs 8,546, 18.6% upside
Entered agreement with Tata Steel to acquire two 1,800 tons per day air separation units
Overall capacity increases by 37% to 13,330 tons/day
Expansion leading to it being potentially world’s largest single-site ASU
On track to double production capacity in India
Forecast revenue and PAT CAGR of 33% and 34% over FY24-27E
Zaggle Prepaid In Pact With Blue Star
In pact with Blue Star to for employee expense management platform
Source: Exchange Filing
Prestige Estates Board Approves QIP Issue Price
Board approves issue price of QIP at Rs 1,674/share
Source: Exchange Filing
Glenmark Pharma US Arm In Settlement Pact With US Justice Department
Arm to pay $25 mn over 5 years to the United States
Source: Exchange Filing
JP Morgan On Zomato
Retains 'overweight' with target of Rs 340 vs Rs 208 earlier, upside 40%
Company spearheading rapid retail consumer transformation via Quick commerce
Going deeper across metros, planning 1500 stores in next 2.5 years
Scale should help monetization from channel margins and ad spending
Incremental store economics should turn more positive on Ebitda
Expects company to lead disruption of Modern Trade and Ecommerce
See Bigger 'going out' business; adding to monetization
Raises FY25-27 forecast by 15%-41%
Upgrades quick commerce per share value by 115% to Rs. 150
Upgrades food delivery estimates for FY26 EBITDA by 11%
Morgan Stanley On India Equity
India has become the largest weight in MSCI EM IMI Index overtaking China, yesterday
Upside:
Rising weight means more absolute foreign flows
The problem for foreign flows is that domestic flows are outbidding them
Downside:
There are several reasons to believe that correction in a strong bull market is on the anvil
Looking at China’s history its performance did suffer after becoming the largest EM though India need not follow the same
Point to note:
India is gaining share in global GDP and in Global market
Conclusion:
India remains top pick
Believes corrections would be shallow, should drive money on the sidelines to pour in
A bull market is possible still in the future
India’s weight in EM could have some more room before it peaks out
PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Update
Sets IPO price band at Rs 456-480/share
Bid for issue to open on September 10 & close on September 12
Source: Company statement
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.3
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.76%
Brent crude 0.39% higher at $72.98 per barrel
Nymex crude 0.42% higher at $69.49 per barrel
GIFT Nifty flat at 25,363.00 as of 07:38 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 0.14% at $57,962.43
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures down by 0.41% to 25,247.8 at a premium of 149.1 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 1.21%.
Nifty Bank September futures down by 0.46% to 51,607.6 at a premium of 207.35 points.
Nifty Bank September futures open interest up by 1.98%.
Nifty Options Sept. 5 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 25,300 and maximum put open interest at 25,000.
Bank Nifty Options Sept. 11 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 51,500 and maximum put open interest at 51,500.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record dividend: Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Sunteck Realty and Mrs Bectors.
Ex/record AGM: Clean Science & Technology, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Dynamatic Technologies, Honda India Power Products, Jamna Auto Industries and Roles Rings.
Bulk Deals
Mastek: Patronus Tradetech Llp bought 5.06 lakh shares (1.64%) at Rs 2,767.51 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 5 lakh shares (1.62%) and Ghisallo Master Fund Lp bought 2.27 lakh shares (0.73%) at Rs 2,751 apiece. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund sold 17.19 lakh shares (5.57%) at Rs 2,766.36 apiece and Patronus Tradetech Llp sold 217 shares at Rs 2,845.23 apiece.
EFC (I): Miv Investment Services Pvt. bought 3.76 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 473.21 apiece, while Aegis Investment Fund sold 3 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 474 apiece.
Thangamayil Jewellery: Custody Bank Of Japan Ltd. Re Rb Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund bought 6.81 lakh shares (2.48%) at Rs 2,090 apiece and F3 Advisors Pvt. bought 2.22 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 2,121.56 apiece. Balusamy Ramesh sold 4.33 lakh shares (1.57%) at Rs 2,123.4 apiece, Narayanan Balusamy Kumar sold 4.33 lakh shares (1.57%) at Rs 2,091.2 apiece and Das Balarama Govinda sold 4.33 lakh shares (1.57%) at Rs 2,090.32 apiece.
Morepen Laboratories: Hrti Private Ltd bought 82.89 lakh shares (1.62%) at Rs 89.41 apiece and Graviton Research Capital Llp bought 47.32 lakh shares (0.92%) at Rs 88.16 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: Hrti Private Limited bought 421.92 lakh shares (2.71%) at Rs 11.67 apiece and Graviton Research Capital Llp bought 75.15 lakh shares (0.48%) at Rs 11.4 apiece.
Camlin Fine Sciences: Infinity Portfolio Holdings bought 13.38 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 102.98 apiece, while Infinity Direct Holdings sold 13.38 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 102.98 apiece.
DCW: Baron Emerging Markets Fund bought 15.39 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 88.66 apiece.
Hinduja Global Solutions: Aviator Global Investment Fund sold 3 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 887.56 apiece.
RattanIndia Enterprises: The Great International Tusker Fund sold 82.05 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 81.52 apiece.
ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality: Matthews India Fund bought 1.45 lakh shares at Rs 400.28 apiece, Plutus Wealth Management bought 10.70 lakh shares at Rs 443.33 apiece and TNTBC AS The Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 22.80 lakh shares at Rs 439.11 apiece.
Listing
Raymond Lifestyle: Shares of Gautam Singhania's consumer lifestyle business, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., to list on stock exchange today. As per NDTV Profit calculations, the share price of Raymond Lifestyle would be priced between Rs 3,100 and Rs 7,800 apiece, depending on how the street values the business.
IPO Offering
Gala Precision Engineering: The IPO bags the second largest subscription in 2024. The IOP has been subscribed 201.41 times on the third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (414.62 times), employee reserved (259 times), institutional investors (232.54 times), and retail investors (99.95 times).
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro: The IPO will open for its first day of subscription on Sept. 5. The total issue size of the initial public offering stands at Rs 169.65 crore shares. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.47 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 56.90 lakh equity shares. The price band set for the IPO is in the range of Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share at a face value of Rs 10. The company raised Rs 50 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, ahead of its initial public offering.
Block Deals
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Albula Investment Fund Ltd bought 47.2 lakh shares (2.93%) at Rs 122.85 apiece, while Lts Investment Fund Ltd sold 47.2 lakh shares (2.93%) at Rs 122.85 apiece.
Trent: Siddhartha Yog bought 1.21 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 6,966 apiece, while Dodona Holdings Limited sold 1.21 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 6,966 apiece.
Stocks to Watch
Raymond: Shares of Gautam Singhania's consumer lifestyle business, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., to list on stock exchange today.
PNB Housing Finance: The board will consider raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through NCDs on Sept. 9.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company has set the floor price at Rs 699.01 per share for qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 2,400 crore. The QIP price is at a 3% discount to the current market price. The company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.
Linde India: The company is in a pact to buy Tata Steel industrial gas assets at the Kalinganagar Phase 2 expansion project.
Canara Bank: The company will issue five-year $300 million medium-term notes through the IFSC Banking unit. The bonds are to be issued at a coupon rate of 4.896% to be paid semi-annually.
Suzlon Energy: Executes conveyance deed with OE Business Park for the sale of office space for Rs 440 crore. The company will lease One Earth Property back for five years.
General Insurance Corp.: The government of India will exercise the oversubscription option in its current offer for sale, which will include an additional 50.49 lakh equity shares. The overall offer size will, therefore, increase to 6.45 crore shares or 3.68% stake.
Century Textiles: The arm will buy Hindalco land in Kalwa, Thane. The company will give a Rs 400 crore corporate guarantee for the land to Hindalco.
Exide Industries: Arun Mittal tenders resignation from the position of managing director and chief executive officer of its arm, EESL, effective Oct. 31. Mittal's resignation is for personal reasons.
Indostar Capital Finance: The company announced a public issue of NCD of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 300 crore. The issue is scheduled to open on Sept 6, 2024, and close on Sept 19, 2024.
Allied Blenders and Distillers: The board approves the acquisition of a majority stake in the target entity to be formed in collaboration with film star Ranveer Singh, represented by Oh Five Oh Talent Ltd. Liability Partnership. The company will undertake manufacturing, distribution, licensing, and marketing of various types of luxury and premium spirits comprising owned and third-party brands. The company appoints Anil Somani as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel effective Sept 5.
TARC: The company gets a registration certificate from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority for TARC ISHVA, a luxury group housing development in Gurugram.
Satin CreditCare: The company completes its first PTC transaction worth Rs 119 crore with HSBC India.
Kaynes Technology India: The company clarified that it has received no formal letter from the government to build a semiconductor unit.
Kalpataru Projects International: The board approved the conversion of the outstanding loan granted to Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participações, a Brazil-based wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, into equity shares of KPBPSA.
Godrej Properties: The company approved the issuance of 6,460 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh, aggregating to Rs 64.60 crore.
Ganesha Ecosphere: The company approves the incorporation of a joint venture with Race Eco Chain to set up washing plants.
Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Healthco Ltd., an unlisted material wholly owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Apollo 2417 Insurance Services Ltd. on Sept. 3.
Borosil Renewables: The company will acquire a 49% stake in Clean Max Prithvi Pvt Ltd from Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Private Ltd. The acquisition is to be completed in two months.
Interarch Building Products: The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Sept. 12, 2024. The company will consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,400
The GIFT Nifty was at 25,362.00, up by 14 points, or 0.06% as of 6:43 a.m.
In Asia, while South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX 200 were trading 1.28% and 0.45% higher at 6:41 a.m., Japan's Nikkei was 0.6% lower.
Indices in Japan fell after the release of Japan’s July wage data, which rose 3.6% year-on-year, as against 4.5% in June.
In the US, benchmarks kicked off Wednesday's session lower. However, they recovered later in the day to end mixed as July job openings reinforced hopes of a September rate cut.
Job openings for the month of July in the country fell to 7.67 million against the estimated 8.1 million, the lowest since the start of 2021.
S&P 500 ended 0.16% down, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% at close.
Brent crude was trading 0.25% higher at $72.88 a barrel as of 06:45 a.m. Gold remained flat at $2,496.08 an ounce.
Treasury yields fell sharply after data revealed a further slowdown in the US labour market, leading Wall Street to bet on upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts.
The Indian benchmark indices took a breather from a record rally to close lower on Wednesday as sentiment was hit after a rout in global stocks. The closing came after Asian stocks plunged, tracking the overnight loss in the US markets, led by weak economic data and easing oil prices on weak global demand.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.32%, or 81.15 points down at 25,198.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.25%, or 202.80 points to close at 82,352.64.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 975.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive day and purchased equities worth Rs 97.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency closed flat at 83.97 against the US dollar.