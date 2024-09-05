Raymond Lifestyle Debuts At 99% Premium Over Base Price On BSE

Shares of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. listed on the BSE on Thursday at Rs 3,000 apiece, a premium of 99.5% over its base price of Rs 1,503.3 per share. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 3,020 per share, marking a premium of 93% against the base price of Rs 1,562.6 per share.

Gautam Singhania's consumer lifestyle business demerged its consumer lifestyle business from Raymond Ltd. to create a pure-play consumer branded apparel and textiles business. Post the demerger, Raymond Lifestyle will have four key segments: Wedding and ethnic wear, Garments exports, Branded apparel and Textiles.

Raymond Lifestyle was demerged from the parent and shareholders were given four shares of the face value of Rs 2 for every five shares of Rs 5 face value of the parent. After the demerger, Raymond and Raymond Lifestyle will be the two listed entities of the group.