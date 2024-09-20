S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Open Lower As Fed Rate Cut-Fueled Rally Fizzles Out

US stocks opened lower on Friday as investors took a pause from a solid rally following the Federal Reserve's outsized interest rate cut this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 120 points or 0.3%, to 41,906.55, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% to 17,950.7.

The S&P 500 declined as much as 0.26% to 5,698.93. Nine of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green, with utilities and telecommunications seeing gains while industrials and energy led declines.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. gained 4%, while Nike rose 7%. Shares of shipping giant FedEx shed 14% after posting a significant decline in profits and cutting its full-year guidance.

Friday's dip comes after key indices S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs a day prior, as unemployment data, along with the Fed's half-point rate cut, bolstered investors' sentiment. The three major US benchmarks are on pace for weekly gains.