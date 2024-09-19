Bank Of Japan Seen Keeping Rates On Hold As Market Awaits Hints Of Next Hike

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at the conclusion of its board meeting on Friday, leaving traders on watch for any clues regarding the prospects of a hike later this year.

All 53 surveyed economists expect borrowing costs to be left at 0.25% at the end of the two-day meeting. They will closely watch how the bank communicates its likely policy trajectory after the BOJ’s messaging attracted criticism in the aftermath of its rate hike and hawkish policy signals in July. They were seen helping fuel a massive sell-off in global financial markets.

Governor Kazuo Ueda’s board has made it clear in a flurry of recent speeches that it aims to raise rates further if inflation moves in line with the bank’s projections. At the same time, six of nine board members who spoke since the July meeting, including Ueda, have stressed the need to monitor financial markets still deemed unstable, in a sign they don’t plan to take action this week.

Beyond September the policy outlook becomes somewhat hazy, as views among BOJ watchers are divided. With the Federal Reserve having finally joined most of its peers in pivoting to rate cuts on Wednesday, momentum for a global easing cycle is gaining traction.