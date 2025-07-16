Small-Cap Media Stock DB Corp To Trade Ex-Dividend On THIS Date—When Should You Buy?

The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 23, 2025, for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for FY26. The payment will be done on or before August 14, 2025.

Investors looking to reap the benefit of DB Corp's dividend payout must purchase their shares at least one day prior to the record date for their names to appear on the shareholders' list. To be eligible for a dividend, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by any particular company.

Given the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. Buying shares on the record date itself will not qualify, as the ownership will not be reflected in time.

Therefore, investors who own the shares before July 23 will be able to seek the benefits of the dividend. Shareholders who wish to be eligible for the interim dividend must own DB Corp shares before the specified ex-dividend date.