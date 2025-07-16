Small-Cap Media Stock DB Corp To Trade Ex-Dividend On THIS Date—When Should You Buy?
Small-cap media stock DB Corp rallied nearly 4% intraday even as the print media company reported a challenging quarter.
DB Corp announced its April-June quarter results for the current fiscal (Q1FY26) on Wednesday, July 16, reporting an interim dividend of Rs 5 for the face value of Rs 10 each. The small-cap media stock settled 3.65 per cent higher at Rs 282.35 apiece on the BSE after having rallied nearly 6% in five days.
"Declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of face value ('FV') of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 50% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the financial year 2025-26," said DB Corp in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.
DB Corp Dividend Record Date Fixed: When Should You Buy?
The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 23, 2025, for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for FY26. The payment will be done on or before August 14, 2025.
Investors looking to reap the benefit of DB Corp's dividend payout must purchase their shares at least one day prior to the record date for their names to appear on the shareholders' list. To be eligible for a dividend, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by any particular company.
Given the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. Buying shares on the record date itself will not qualify, as the ownership will not be reflected in time.
Therefore, investors who own the shares before July 23 will be able to seek the benefits of the dividend. Shareholders who wish to be eligible for the interim dividend must own DB Corp shares before the specified ex-dividend date.
DB Corp Q1 Results
DB Corp Ltd. reported a challenging first quarter of the current financial year, with its consolidated net profit declining significantly. The newspaper group's revenue also declined, impacting its profitability metrics.
For the quarter ended June 30, DB Corp's consolidated revenue fell by 5.2% year-on-year, coming in at Rs 559 crore compared to Rs 590 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
EBITDA corrected substantially by 32.8%, reaching Rs 111 crore against Rs 164 crore in the prior year. Further, the EBITDA margin contracted sharply by 810 basis points, settling at 19.8% from 27.9% in the same quarter last year.