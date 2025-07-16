DB Corp Q1 Results: Profit Plunges Over 30%, Revenue Down 5%

DB Corp Ltd. reported a challenging first quarter of the current financial year, with its consolidated net profit declining significantly. The newspaper group's revenue also declined, impacting its profitability metrics.

For the quarter ended June 30, DB Corp's consolidated revenue fell by 5.2% year-on-year, coming in at Rs 559 crore compared to Rs 590 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The Ebitda also experienced a substantial contraction to 32.8%, reaching Rs 111 crore against Rs 164 crore in the prior year. Further, the Ebitda margin contracted sharply by 810 basis points, settling at 19.8% from 27.9% in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated net profit for the first quarter stood at Rs 80.8 crore, marking a 31.4% decrease from the Rs 118 crore recorded in the year-ago period.