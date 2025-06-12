Sizzling Rally In US Stocks Leaves Them Pricey Compared To Bonds

Traders who hung on during this year’s tariff-fueled rollercoaster ride in stocks are facing a conundrum: Bonds may offer more attractive returns in coming years, according to one widely tracked measure.

The equity risk premium, which investors use to determine the difference between expected returns on equities and US Treasuries, is hovering around its lowest point since 2002, data from Bloomberg Intelligence showed. That suggests stocks are more expensive relative to bonds than they have been for most of the last two decades, according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper.

Calculated by subtracting the S&P 500 Index’s earnings yield from the 10-year Treasuries rate, the gauge helps investors decide where to allocate their cash. The case for owning equities becomes less compelling if bonds can earn nearly as much as stocks but with reduced risk.

After the big recovery in stocks since April, the readout is fairly gloomy for equities: The S&P 500 has averaged a 12-month return of only 2.5% over the past three decades when the risk premium has stood around current levels, according to data compiled by investment research firm CFRA. That compares to an average annual return of 8.5% for the period.

“Whenever you see equity risk premium slump this much, it historically tells us that stocks are becoming less attractive,” said Timothy Chubb, chief investment officer at Girard, a wealth advisory firm backed by Univest. “After a massive rally over the past two months, this could take some air out of the recent rebound.”