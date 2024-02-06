Sectors That Saw Biggest Foreign Fund Outflows In January 

Financial services, fast-moving consumer goods, and automobile and auto components recorded the biggest foreign outflows in January as overseas investors turned sellers of Indian stocks.

Media, entertainment and publication, and metals and mining also ranked among the top sectors with the highest outflows from foreign portfolio investors. Information and technology and, oil and gas witnessed net inflows during the month, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded $3,096 million, or Rs 25,744 crore, worth of stocks in January. This is the highest outflow in a year, the NSDL data showed.

Foreign investors turned net sellers due to a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and receding hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March.