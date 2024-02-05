Disappointment With HDFC Bank Spurred January FPI Outflows, Says Helios Capital's Samir Arora

January's foreign portfolio investment outflows can be linked to people's disappointment with HDFC Bank Ltd. Despite this setback, Helios Capital's Samir Arora expressed optimism about Indian markets.

He pointed out a significant improvement in the relative position of Indian markets, attributing increased investment inflows to India to the frustration observed in Chinese markets.

"People's frustration in Chinese markets has been driving investment to India," said Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital Asset Management (India) Pvt.

In January, foreign investors turned net sellers, influenced by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and fading hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March. Overseas institutional investors offloaded $3,096 million, or Rs 25,744 crore worth of stocks in January. This is the highest outflow in one year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

There is significant interest in India. However, investors seem to be grappling with concerns about whether it is too late to enter the Indian market and whether valuations are currently high, according to the fund manager.