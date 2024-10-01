SEBI F&O Framework: Five Key Measures That Safeguard Investors And Ensure Stability

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, on Tuesday, under its F&O framework, announced several new measures aimed at enhancing the equity index derivatives market. These new measures have been introduced to prioritise investor protection and market stability. They are based on recommendations from SEBI’s Expert Working Group on derivatives and the Secondary Market Advisory Committee.

In its circular released on Tuesday, SEBI noted that rising retail participation, short-term index options contracts, and increased speculative trading volumes on expiry days have affected the market.

Here are a few important takeaways from the new F&O framework.