SEBI F&O Framework: Regulator's Move To Push Volumes Down, Restrict Investors From Speculations, Experts Say

The new curbs in high-risk derivatives trading introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday will restrict retail investors who have a low capital base from engaging in speculative trading in options to catch premiums and push volumes down, experts said.

"This was expected. Volumes in options trading are likely to shrink going ahead," Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president of technical and derivatives at Axis Securities Ltd., told NDTV Profit.

He said the participation in derivatives is primarily of investors who undertake strategies like algo-trading that execute trades by using pre-defined programmings to benefit from margins.

One of the changes by SEBI included the mandatory upfront collection of option premiums from buyers, which will prevent undue intraday leverage. "It has been decided to mandate collection of options premium upfront from option buyers by the trading member or clearing member," the market regulator said in a circular. This requirement will take effect in February 2025.

Additionally, SEBI will remove calendar spread treatment on the expiry day of contracts, aiming to minimise basis risk on these high-volume trading days. This measure will also be effective from February 2025.