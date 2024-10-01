SEBI Changes F&O Game, Says Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy Decoding New Framework

Under this regulatory measure, stock exchanges will be required to randomly take at least four position snapshots during the day to ensure compliance with permissible limits. This will be implemented in equity index derivatives from April 2025 to combat speculative trading.

At a broker level, one has to be less than some percentage of all open interest, Shenoy pointed out. This is monitored at the end of the day.

"Obviously, mad trading happens on expiry day for options and the OI will expand considerably due to massive participation, but all of it is intraday. To, therefore, ensure that one broker doesn't breach the limits, SEBI says exchanges have to monitor the limits intraday," the analyst explained.

This means that if a broker hits the permissible limits, the trader cannot undertake fresh trades and can only close existing ones until the broker-level OI is less than the limits allowed.

"Good, for systemic risk. Impact-wise, I don't know how bad this is. But if SEBI had a full note on it, it must be serious," Shenoy further said.