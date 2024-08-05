SBI Shares Log Worst Fall In Two Months As Analysts Raise Caution After Q1 Results

Shares of the company fell as much as 3.58% to Rs 817.50 apiece, the lowest level since June 7. It pared gains to trade 2.1% lower at Rs 830.15 apiece, as of 9:57 a.m. This compares to a 1.6% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has lost over 5% in its four-day fall. However, it has risen 29.2% on a year-to-date basis and 47.8% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 0.48 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.52.

Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 38 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.2%.