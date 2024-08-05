NDTV ProfitMarketsSBI Shares Log Worst Fall In Two Months As Analysts Raise Caution After Q1 Results
ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Shares Log Worst Fall In Two Months As Analysts Raise Caution After Q1 Results

The stock has lost over 5% in its four-day fall.

05 Aug 2024, 10:55 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image of an SBI branch in Mumbai.&nbsp;(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Representational image of an SBI branch in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Shares of State Bank Of India registered their biggest single day fall since June 5 on Monday after analysts cautioned against India's biggest public sector lender's high credit costs following the release of first quarter results.

The state-run lender's standalone net profit increased 0.89% year-on-year to Rs 17,035 crore, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 16,595 crore.

SBI Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net interest income up 5.7% to Rs 41,125 crore (YoY).

  • Net profit up 0.89% to Rs 17,035.16 crore (YoY).

  • Gross NPA at 2.21% versus 2.24% (QoQ).

  • NNPA at 0.57% versus 0.57% (QoQ).

The bank's credit costs increased to 0.48% due to higher seasonal slippages in agriculture and higher slippages in unsecured loans due to delayed salary credit in some states and higher ageing provisions, said Systematix in a note.

ALSO READ

SBI Q1 Results: Profit Up 0.89%, Total Expenses Rise

Opinion
SBI Q1 Results: Profit Up 0.89%, Total Expenses Rise
Read More
SBI Shares Log Worst Fall In Two Months As Analysts Raise Caution After Q1 Results

Shares of the company fell as much as 3.58% to Rs 817.50 apiece, the lowest level since June 7. It pared gains to trade 2.1% lower at Rs 830.15 apiece, as of 9:57 a.m. This compares to a 1.6% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has lost over 5% in its four-day fall. However, it has risen 29.2% on a year-to-date basis and 47.8% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 0.48 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.52.

Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 38 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.2%.

ALSO READ

SBI Q1 Results Review - Earnings Inline; Growth Outlook Remains Healthy: Motilal Oswal

Opinion
SBI Q1 Results Review - Earnings Inline; Growth Outlook Remains Healthy: Motilal Oswal
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT