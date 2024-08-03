SBI Q1 Results: Profit Up 0.89%, Total Expenses Rise

State Bank of India's net profit rose for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The public sector lender's standalone net profit increased 0.89% year-on-year to Rs 17,035 crore, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 16,595 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, for the lender rose 5.7% year-on-year to Rs 41,125 crore.

Other income, for the quarter, fell 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 11,161.8 crore. This includes fee income, earnings frorn foreign exchange and derivative transactions, profit or loss on sale/revaluation of investments, dividend from subsidiaries and recoveries made in written off accounts.

Operating Profit for Q1 grew 4.55% year-on-year to Rs 26,449 crore.