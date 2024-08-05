SBI Q1 Results Review: Monitoring High Credit Costs, Retail Delinquencies Key, Say Analysts

Analysts have recommended monitoring the State Bank of India's high credit costs going forward. India's biggest state-run lender's credit costs increased to 0.48% due to higher seasonal slippages in agriculture and higher slippages in unsecured loans due to delayed salary credit in some states and higher ageing provisions, said Systematix in a note.

Bernstein, too, said, "With credit costs susceptible to further increases, the 1% return-on-assets is clearly at risk."

The public sector lender reported a 0.89% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 17,035 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Its net interest income, or core income, rose 5.7% year-on-year to Rs 41,125 crore.

Other income for the quarter fell 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 11,161.8 crore.

The lender's asset quality remained stable, with the gross non-performing asset ratio improving three basis points per quarter to 2.21%. The net NPA ratio, on the other hand, remained flat at 0.57% sequentially.

Fresh slippages in Q1 rose 3.1% year-on-year to Rs 7,903 crore. However, sequentially, they increased by 104%.

Here is what analysts said about SBI's Q1 results: