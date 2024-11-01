Samvat 2081: Market Gurus Spell Investment Strategies Amid Correction And Volatility

Samvat 2080 has been an eventful year, marked by significant rallies and milestones. The Sensex surged by 23.2%, crossing several key levels, while the Nifty rallied 25.3%, reaching multiple records.

However, recent market activity has shown a shift; both the Sensex and Nifty have fallen nearly 8% from their record highs this month, underscoring a new wave of market uncertainty. India’s volatility index, or VIX, also surged by nearly 40% over the year, reflecting a fluctuating sentiment among investors.

Major events on national and international fronts contributed to this volatility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a historic third term, which added to investor optimism. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East heightened global volatility, making Samvat 2080 a period of both opportunity and caution for investors.

Here is what market experts had to say on how to invest in the near term and long term: