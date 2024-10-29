Only Two Index Funds—Nifty And Mid Or Small-Cap Funds—Required In A Portfolio, Says Manish Chokhani

Most individuals only need two index funds in their portfolios—one for Nifty and another for small or mid-cap stocks, said Manish Chokhani, Director of Enam Holdings.

In a discussion on NDTV Profit's televised interview 'Diwali Masters', Chokhani shared insights into the current investment landscape, particularly for young Indian investors. With a significant portion of the Indian populace under 40—69%, Chokhani stressed the importance of prioritising business development over mere stock market speculation.

Chokhani's primary takeaway for investors was straightforward: "The real way to wealth for all these guys is to go and build business, not just make money in the market and certainly not be doing F&O." He added that one thing that he hates to tell the wealth management industry is that "people only need two index funds in their portfolio, one Nifty fund and one small or mid-cap fund and one fixed income fund and that is good enough."

He argued that this simplicity allows investors to focus on their long-term financial goals without getting lost in the complexities of stock picking or trading. "If you can't dedicate yourself full-time to investing, don't waste time trying to pick stocks," he advised.