Ridham Desai Picks Sectors To Tap Amid Near-Term Challenges

Large private banks, consumer luxury, information technology, as well as cement, are some of the pockets to buy from amid the near-term pain in the markets, according to Ridham Desai, managing director and chief equity strategist India at Morgan Stanley.

The market has transitioned from a bull market to stock picker's market and there are plenty of areas that look attractive, the market veteran told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an exclusive interview.

The Morgan Stanley MD is bullish on large private banks and said they will have a stellar Samvat as regulatory environment favours them, but he suggested avoiding midsized banks.

Consumer luxury is also expected to see a major revival after a soft patch, he said, while noting that rural recovery will surprise to upside. However, he recommends being careful in sectors which have lot of competition, like quick commerce.

He is long on IT services, as the cycle is turning and AI is promising, according to him. Desai is also bullish on cement as low margins are not sustainable, he said, recommending caution on global material stocks.

According to Desai, the recent slowdown in India's growth, which is hurting the stock market, is plainly on the lack of government spending and a revival is important in the upcoming Samvat. Frothy valuations of small-caps and mid-caps, as well as bunching up of IPOs, which are taking some appetite of secondary markets away, are some of the other factors contributing to the correction, he said.

However, neither of these are structural issues, according to Desai. "We are still in a structurally bull cycle and the earnings cycle has another 3-4 years to go," he said.

We are not at the end of bull market, but its a typical bull market correction which will take weak ends off the market, which will emerge much stronger after this, Desai said.