RIL Shares Tumble As Market Watchers Trim Earnings Forecasts On Weak Q1

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. tumbled over 3% on Monday after its consolidated net profit fell 18% sequentially in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate posted a profit of Rs 17,445 crore in the April–June period, in line with a consensus estimate of Rs 17,654.9 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The consolidated Ebitda for the quarter improved year-on-year on account of strong contributions from consumers and upstream businesses, offsetting the weak oil-to-chemicals operating environment, Chairperson Mukesh Ambani has said.

Analysts have trimmed the earnings forecasts, citing the weak first-quarter performance. "The extent of the O2C decline and continued retail weakness was particularly disappointing," Citi said in a note. The brokerage has lowered RIL's fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings-per-share forecast by 6% and 3% respectively.