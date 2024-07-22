NDTV ProfitMarketsRIL Shares Tumble As Market Watchers Trim Earnings Forecasts On Weak Q1
RIL Shares Tumble As Market Watchers Trim Earnings Forecasts On Weak Q1

RIL's stock fell as much as 2.97% during the day to the lowest since June 27 on the NSE.

22 Jul 2024, 11:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Reliance Industries Ltd. signage at one of its facilities (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Reliance Industries Ltd. signage at one of its facilities (Source: Company website)

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. tumbled over 3% on Monday after its consolidated net profit fell 18% sequentially in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate posted a profit of Rs 17,445 crore in the April–June period, in line with a consensus estimate of Rs 17,654.9 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The consolidated Ebitda for the quarter improved year-on-year on account of strong contributions from consumers and upstream businesses, offsetting the weak oil-to-chemicals operating environment, Chairperson Mukesh Ambani has said.

Analysts have trimmed the earnings forecasts, citing the weak first-quarter performance. "The extent of the O2C decline and continued retail weakness was particularly disappointing," Citi said in a note. The brokerage has lowered RIL's fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings-per-share forecast by 6% and 3% respectively.

On the NSE, RIL's stock fell as much as 2.97% during the day to Rs 3,017.9 apiece, the lowest since June 27. It was trading 2.74% lower at Rs 3,025.1 per share, compared to a 0.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty as of 10:07 a.m.

The share price has risen 21.6% in the last 12 months and 17.5% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 44.

Twenty-seven out of the 35 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9%.

