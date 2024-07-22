RIL Q1 Results Review: Analysts Trim Earnings' Forecast As Oil-To-Chemicals Business Weigh
The silver lining lies in the conglomerate's telecom operations, where Jio's recent tariff hikes will benefit the company from the second quarter.
A weak first quarter performance by Reliance Industries Ltd. has led to brokerages flagging downside risk to the company's earnings forecasts.
The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a sharp margin decline in its key oil-to-chemical, or O2C, business on a sequential basis, partially offset by slightly better petchem spreads and ethane cracker economics.
"The extent of the O2C decline and continued retail weakness was particularly disappointing," Citi said in a note.
The brokerage has lowered Reliance Industries' fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings per share forecast by 6% and 3%, respectively.
The telecom operations of the conglomerate will benefit from Jio's recent tariff hikes in the second quarter. The telco's revenue and operating profit were in line with street expectations, and since the average revenue per user, or ARPU, was flat at Rs 182 for the fourth straight quarter, the tariff hikes will pull it up, Citi said.
The brokerage said the focus will now shift to Reliance Industries' annual general meeting next month, "with investors likely keen to hear updates on the listing of Jio and/or retail + timelines on new energy project commencements."
Although segment revenue for the first quarter increased to Rs 1.57 lakh crore primarily on account of higher product prices on the back of 9% increase in Brent crude oil prices, and higher volumes supported by strong domestic demand, "Segment Ebitda dropped 22% sequentially as fuel cracks corrected sharply due to ramp up of new refineries and subdued demand," Sanjay Roy, head of RIL's Oil and Gas vertical said in a conference call.
Macquarie also sees downside to RIL's EPS and has lowered its earnings forecast for the current year by 4%.
It has maintained a 'neutral' rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 2,750 apiece, implying a potential downside of 11% from the previous close.
Nomura
Nomura trimmed its Ebitda forecast for the current and the next fiscal by 3% and 2%, respectively. It maintained a 'buy' call on RIL and raised target price to Rs 3,600 apiece, implying a potential upside of 15.8% from the previous close.
The brokerage said it has an optimistic outlook on retail store additions, Jio’s tariff increase and O2C business benefiting from strong global oil demand growth, tight oil product markets and a likely recovery in petchem margins.
Q1 results in-line results; O2C delivered well in a challenging environment.
Net income of Rs 15,100 crore was 2% below brokerage estimates.
Consolidated net debt of moderated sequentially to Rs 1.12 lakh.
Capex rose to Rs 28,800 crore compared to Rs 23,200 crore in the previous quarter.
Trim fiscal 2025 and 2026 Ebitda estimates by 3% and 2%, respectively.
Optimistic outlook on Retail store additions, Jio’s tariff increase, O2C benefiting from strong global oil demand growth.