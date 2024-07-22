RIL Q1 Results Review: Analysts Trim Earnings' Forecast As Oil-To-Chemicals Business Weigh

A weak first quarter performance by Reliance Industries Ltd. has led to brokerages flagging downside risk to the company's earnings forecasts.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a sharp margin decline in its key oil-to-chemical, or O2C, business on a sequential basis, partially offset by slightly better petchem spreads and ethane cracker economics.

"The extent of the O2C decline and continued retail weakness was particularly disappointing," Citi said in a note.

The brokerage has lowered Reliance Industries' fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings per share forecast by 6% and 3%, respectively.

The telecom operations of the conglomerate will benefit from Jio's recent tariff hikes in the second quarter. The telco's revenue and operating profit were in line with street expectations, and since the average revenue per user, or ARPU, was flat at Rs 182 for the fourth straight quarter, the tariff hikes will pull it up, Citi said.

The brokerage said the focus will now shift to Reliance Industries' annual general meeting next month, "with investors likely keen to hear updates on the listing of Jio and/or retail + timelines on new energy project commencements."