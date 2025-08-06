Reliance Infra, Reliance Power Hit Lower Circuits As ED Probes Fraud In Anil Ambani Group Entities

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., and Reliance Home Finance Ltd share prices continued to trade in losses as the Enforcement Directorate probed alleged fraud in Anil Ambani Group entities.

In the latest development, the ED said that they will again call Anil Ambani in the next seven to ten business days. The federal probe agency questioned Anil Ambani for eight hours on Tuesday.

The ED has seen the 17,000-crore default as one of the biggest corporate loan frauds. The case is highlighting the persistent challenge of bank loan recoveries and corporate governance.