ED To Summon Anil Ambani Again After 7-10 Days In Loan Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate will summon businessman Anil Ambani again in 7-10 days in connection to the alleged loan fraud case linked to Reliance Group entities, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Ambani, who was called for questioning by the federal agency on Tuesday, told officials that he is not aware of various transactions which the ED has pointed out related to the loan fraud case, as per the persons privy to the development.

Ambani needs to check details and respond to the levelled allegations accordingly, the persons added. His two key executives, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Sateesh Seth, are to be questioned this week, they further said.

The ED's probe into the alleged illegal loan fraud linked to Anil Ambani Group companies is seen as one of the biggest corporate loan frauds currently under investigation.

This massive Rs 17,000-crore default has thrust the spotlight once again on some of the largest corporate loan frauds in India’s recent history, highlighting persistent challenges in bank loan recoveries and corporate governance.