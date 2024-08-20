Power Demand Drives Utility Stocks As High As 78%

Power utility stocks have been standout performers this year, fuelled by a surge in power demand during the first quarter of 2025. Market leaders within these indices have seen their share prices skyrocket as investors anticipate continued growth in the sector.

India's S&P BSE Utilities Index surged over 33% year-to-date and the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Utilities Index is also up over 14%, on track for its best annual performance since 2006.