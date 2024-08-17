Adani Power To Add 11.2 GW Of Thermal Capacity; Expects 30.67 GW Capacity By 2031

Adani Power Ltd. is set to play a pivotal role in India’s energy landscape, with plans to significantly expand its coal-based power generation capacity.

The company plans to add 11.2 GW of thermal power capacity as part of India's target of adding 80 GW of thermal capacity by 2032 to meet the accelerated growth in power demand.

This expansion is deemed critical for integrating over 500 GW of renewable power by 2030, ensuring a stable base load power supply, the company said in a presentation.

The growing peak power demand underscores the need for dispatchable capacity, which is best served by thermal power.

The company is focusing on implementing efficient technologies such as Ultra Supercritical and Supercritical systems to reduce emissions.

The company sees a potential capacity of 30.67 GW by March 2031.

Adani Power currently operates 15.25 GW of assets and has 9.52 GW of ongoing projects. Additionally, the company is exploring 5.90 GW of upcoming opportunities.

Adani Power is also exploring net carbon-neutral possibilities and aims to make public disclosures by March 2025.