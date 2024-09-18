PN Gadgil Jewellers Targets Margin Expansion With New Stores After IPO

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. is hopeful of a modest boost in its profit margins as it plans to open 12 new stores in Maharashtra with proceeds from the initial public offering. The company expects an expansion in the margins although new stores may take some time to break even.

"We are hopeful that at least we will be able to continue with the same margins and not see a dip even though we expand because Maharashtra is somewhere we are known, and the risk is very low for us," Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil told NDTV Profit on Tuesday. "That's where we feel that the margins we had last year will be maintained. The push would be to inch a little upwards."

The Pune-based firm made a stellar debut at the bourses, listing at a 74% premium over its IPO pricing. The stocks listed at Rs 834 apiece on the BSE against the IPO price of Rs 480 per share. The company had said in its red herring prospectus that it would increase its stores in Maharashtra and repay some of its debts.