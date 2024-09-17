PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List At 74% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. listed on the BSE at Rs 834, a premium of almost 73.75% over the issue price of Rs 480 apiece on Tuesday. The stock debuted at Rs 830 per share on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 72.92%.

The initial public offering was subscribed 59.41 times on its third and final day. The offering consisted of a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares worth Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale of 52 lakh shares worth Rs 250 crore.

The company will use the net proceeds to set up 12 new stores in Maharashtra, repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.

PNG Jewellers' revenue grew 36% to Rs 6,110.9 crore in fiscal 2024, compared to Rs 4,507.5 crore in the previous fiscal. This was driven by strong operational performance and possible increased demand.

This revenue boost helped the company improve its profitability considerably, as reflected in the rise in Ebitda from Rs 122.6 crore in fiscal 2023 to Rs 269.3 crore in fiscal 2024, marking a 120% increase.

Ebitda margin stood at 4.41% in fiscal 2024, compared to 2.72% in fiscal 2023.