Paytm Gets Target Price Upgrade From Citi After Zomato Deal

One97 Communications Ltd.'s target price has been hiked by Citi Research as it sees the sale of Paytm's entertainment ticketing business to Zomato Ltd. as a positive for the company.

The brokerage raised the target price of the stock to Rs 440 per share, compared to Rs 410 apiece earlier after factoring in the deal. This, however, still implies a downside of 20%.

The deal-value is higher than the implied value for this business in the brokerage's older target price, Citi said.

Zomato buying Paytm's Insider and Ticketnew business has been at 5 times of the estimated enterprise value-to-sales ratio of the next fiscal, compared to its older target price which had factored in 2 times of the ratio.

This was despite the impact on growth in the entertainment ticketing businesses from losses in Paytm’s monthly transacting users since RBI action in February, the research firm said.