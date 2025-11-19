Nvidia Trades 10% Lower From Record-High: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold Ahead Of Q3 Results?

Artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia is all set to announce its third-quarter results on Nov. 19 after US market hours, in what is seen as a 'litmus test' for Wall Street's AI bubble. The earnings results of the world's most valuable company by market cap will drive much of Wall Street's staggering AI bets. The chip giant commands a market cap of $4.5 trillion after having hit the coveted $5 trillion mark earlier this year.

Nvidia shares, up about 38% for the year, have retreated about 10% since hitting a record high in late October. The AI stock currently trades over 3% higher at $187.45 on the NYSE. The chip titan's results could set the tone for risk sentiment for the near term, and not just in equities.

"At a time when the market's focus is on AI and a potential bubble, investors will be keeping a close eye on Nvidia’s earnings release. Estimates believe that revenue and EPS will remain strong; many believe the easy growth phase may be behind them," said Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Lead at VT Markets.