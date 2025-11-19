Nvidia Earnings Will Put The 'AI Bubble' To Test — Check Revenue, Net Income Estimates

Nvidia Corp. earnings are looming over the Wall Street. The financial results of one of the largest chip makers in the world will likely prove to be a make or break for the heavily debated 'AI bubble' and all the AI bets.

The 'AI bubble' essentially refers to the possibility of the AI boom having outrun the fundamentals, where the stock valuations of AI-linked tech companies are seen as inflated as compared to their profits and revenue.

Also, circular deals where the money keeps flowing between two or more inter-connected companies, and one company helps lift the other's revenue, add to the 'bubble' anxiety.

Nonetheless, all eyes are set on the tech giant and investors want to know how big AI deals such as Nvidia's $100 billion investment in OpenAI, along with $5 billion worth of ownership in chipmaker Intel Corp. will impact its balance sheet.

However, regardless of the anxiety surrounding the AI bubble, demand for Nvidia's chips remains strong among cloud giants, with the likes of Microsoft Corp. making billions of dollar of investment in AI data centers.

Here is a rundown of what analysts expect out of Nvidia's third quarter, according to a Reuters report, based on data compiled by LSEG: