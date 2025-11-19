Nvidia Shares Trade 3% Higher Ahead Of Q3 Earnings; Nasdaq Up 1.5%

Nvidia Corp. share price traded 3.5% higher during early trading hours on Wall Street on Wednesday, hours before the world's most valuable company declares its third quarter results. The market cap stands at $4.4 trillion.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5% and the US benchmark S&P 500 gained 1%.

Analysts expect the company to show more than 50% growth in both net income and revenue in its fiscal third quarter.

Nvidia shares have plunged more than 12% since hitting a peak four weeks ago amid concerns over a bubble in artificial intelligence counter. Despite the recent selloff, the stock is up 35% this year, more than twice the almost 17% return of the Nasdaq 100 Index.

The recent dip has made the company’s valuation relatively attractive. Nvidia trades at about 29 times forward earnings, far below its 10-year average of 35 and a slight premium to the Nasdaq 100’s multiple of roughly 26, as per Bloomberg.

