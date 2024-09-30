NTPC Hits Life High As Analysts Remain Bullish On Green Arm IPO

Shares of NTPC Ltd. surged to a fresh record high on Monday after top brokerages maintained their bullish outlook, as its green arm—due to hit the exchanges soon via an IPO—is likely to add more value to the company.

Jefferies maintained a 'buy' on the state-owned power generation company with a target price of Rs 485 per share, implying an upside of 12% from the previous close. NTPC Green Ltd.'s initial public offering could potentially add 5-11% upside for NTPC, the brokerage said.

The IPO-bound company's capacity can grow 4.6 times by fiscal 2027–28, and it is yet to make a meaningful foray into energy storage, it said.

Morgan Stanley maintained 'overweight' on the company with a target price of Rs 496 per share, implying an upside of 14%. In a bull case scenario, the brokerage values NTPC's renewable energy portfolio at Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Faster capacity addition, stronger power demand, and value unlocking in subsidiaries could be upside risks for the company, the brokerage said.

State-run NTPC's green energy arm, NTPC Green Energy Ltd., filed its initial public offering draft papers to raise Rs 10,000 crore. As per NDTV Profit's calculations, this subsidiary could have a market capitalisation of around Rs 75,000 crore.

The IPO will comprise an entirely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component. The company will use proceeds of the offering for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.