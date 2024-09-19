NTPC Green Energy Listing Could See Market Cap At 7.5 Times The IPO Size

As per NTPC Green's draft red herring prospectus, the company's two direct listed peers in India are Adani Green Energy Ltd. and US listed ReNew Energy Global Plc. Both these company's fiscal 2024 revenues stood in the range of Rs 8,100-9,200 crore, while NTPC Green's revenues stood at over Rs 1,900 crore.

As per Bloomberg, the current enterprise value to Ebitda multiple of Adani Green Energy and ReNew Energy Global stand at 50.94 and 13.73, respectively.

In order to calculate NTPC Green Energy's estimated market capitalisation, we have taken the average multiple of these two listed peers, which is 32.34.