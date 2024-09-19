Just One NTPC Share Could Help Investors Capitalise On A Potential Blockbuster IPO

Missed the chance to capitalise on Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s initial public offering? One share of NTPC Ltd. worth Rs 428 could widen your chances to gain from what could potentially be the biggest offer of the year.

State-run NTPC's green energy arm, NTPC Green Energy Ltd., filed its initial public offering draft papers to raise Rs 10,000 crore. As per NDTV Profit's calculations, this subsidiary could have a market capitalisation of around Rs 75,000 crore.

The IPO will comprise an entirely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component. The company will use proceeds of the offering for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Retail investors could at most bid up to Rs 2 lakh in the maiden offering. However, a shareholder of its parent NTPC would be able to bid under the shareholders' reservation portion of Rs 2 lakh, upping the maximum limit to Rs 4 lakh crore.

An employee of NTPC Green Energy holding a share of its parent stands to gain further. They would be able to bid under the shareholders' reservation portion, eligible employee portion and in the retail portion taking the sum to Rs 6 lakh crore.

However, individuals must be shareholder in the books of NTPC before its arm files its red hearing prospectus to the market regulator.