Trade Setup For Nov. 12: Nifty 50 Faces Crucial Resistance At 24,430; Support Seen At 24,000

The NSE Nifty 50's immediate support level stands at 24,000, with further support near 23,800, while the key resistance is positioned around 24,430, followed by a stronger resistance at 24,540, according to analysts.

Technically, on a daily basis, the index formed a doji-like candle, indicating uncertainty, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

On the higher side, the 100-day exponential-moving-average hurdle is placed near 24,430, followed by 24,540, which was last week’s high. On the downside, the 150-DEMA stands near 24,990, acting as short-term support for the index, followed by 23,800, where the recent swing support is placed, Yedve said.

"In the immediate term, we expect the index will consolidate in the range of 23,800 to 24,500," Yedve said. "A decisive breakout on either side will determine the next direction of the index. Until then, traders should aim to buy near support and sell near resistance."