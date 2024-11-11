Rupee Opens At Record Low Amid Yuan Weakness, Limited Chinese Stimulus
The Indian rupee opened at a new record low on Monday, depreciating by 2 paise to 84.40 against the US dollar after closing at 84.38 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
Brent crude prices slipped to $73.61 per barrel as the threat of supply disruption from a storm in the Gulf of Mexico subsided. Additionally, China’s recently announced $1.4 billion stimulus package fell short of market expectations, with a modest focus on housing and consumption, further weighing on global markets, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
"FPIs continued selling Indian equities, offloading Rs 3,404 crore on Friday," Bhansali said. The RBI has been selling dollars at around 84.38 to stabilise the rupee, but the currency remains under pressure as dollar demand remains high for outflows.
Bloomberg reported that the Reserve Bank of India is prepared to let the rupee weaken alongside the Chinese yuan, a response to pressures including concerns about potential US tariffs following Donald Trump’s election win.
A depreciating yuan could increase the competitiveness of Chinese goods, potentially widening India’s trade deficit with China. The RBI is expected to allow a gradual weakening of the rupee while managing any sharp declines using its reserves, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
With the rupee crossing the 84.00 mark, Bhansali suggested exporters hold off on dollar sales and advised importers to consider buying on dips, as the expected trading range for the day is between 84.30 and 84.50.
Currently, Brent crude is down by 0.32% at $73.63 per barrel, while the dollar index remains flat at 104.9950.