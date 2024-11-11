Rupee Opens At Record Low Amid Yuan Weakness, Limited Chinese Stimulus

The Indian rupee opened at a new record low on Monday, depreciating by 2 paise to 84.40 against the US dollar after closing at 84.38 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Brent crude prices slipped to $73.61 per barrel as the threat of supply disruption from a storm in the Gulf of Mexico subsided. Additionally, China’s recently announced $1.4 billion stimulus package fell short of market expectations, with a modest focus on housing and consumption, further weighing on global markets, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

"FPIs continued selling Indian equities, offloading Rs 3,404 crore on Friday," Bhansali said. The RBI has been selling dollars at around 84.38 to stabilise the rupee, but the currency remains under pressure as dollar demand remains high for outflows.