Nifty, Sensex End Little Changed As Asian Paints, RIL Weigh; Banks Cushion: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the choppy session little changed on Monday. Asian Paints Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. share prices dragged the indices, while HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. supported the benchmarks.

The Nifty 50 ended 6.90 points, or 0.03% lower at 24,141.30, and the Sensex ended 9.83 points, or 0.01% higher at 79,496.15.

During the session, the Nifty 50 rose 0.78% to 24,336.80, and the Sensex rose 0.77% to 79,001.34.

Asian Paints hit the lowest level since May 3, 2021 in Monday's session as analysts flagged concerns regarding its growth going forward after it missed earning estimates on all fronts during July–September