NMDC Approves Bonus Share Issue Of Two For One Held

NMDC Ltd. approved on Monday the bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1. In a meeting, the board of directors gave its nod to the proposal along with the second-quarter financial results.

As per the plan, two fully paid-up bonus shares of face value Rs 1 each will be issued for every existing share of face value of Rs 1 to the eligible shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

NMDC will issue over 586 crore bonus shares. These will be credited on or before Jan. 10, 2025.

The company said Rs 103.4 crore will be capitalised from Capital Redemption Reserve and Rs 482.7 crore will be capitalised from General Reserve for implementing the bonus issue.

The board also approved an increase in authorised share capital of the company from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, subject to requisite approvals.