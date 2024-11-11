NMDC Q2 Results: Profit Up 17%, But Misses Estimates

The uptick in NMDC's revenue was led by strong growth in both its segments. The company's primary segment of iron ore, which accounted for 95% of its second-quarter revenue, saw a growth of 18% year on year to Rs 4,749 crore.

The company's pellets and other mineral segment saw a 3.2 times annual growth in revenue to Rs 199 crore. However, segment saw its losses expand on an annual and sequential basis to Rs 141 crore.

As per Systematix, the company's average monthly iron ore (fines) prices also stood higher on an annual basis during the quarter, which is positive for the company's realisations.