'Nifty On Gradual Dip, Focus On Tariff-Proof Sectors': V.L.A Ambala Picks Five Stocks To Buy For Long-Term

The Indian stock market snapped a six-week losing streak ahead of India's Independence Day 2025, buoyed by robust domestic inflows and strong macro indicators despite geopolitical headwinds. India Inc's latest quarterly earnings growth came in mixed which has weighed on sentiments.

However, S&P’s recent upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating to BBB is expected to boost investor sentiment and support growth. On last year's Independence Day, the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 stood at 24,143.75, nearly 490 points away lower than today's 24,631.30. In the last one year, several triggers have contributed towards the upward momentum of the index.

However, amid the ongoing US-India trade deal negotiations, the stock market sentiment has turned sour over the cautious approach adopted by investors. Traders are on edge due to the dynamic geopolitical events.

In the current market scenario, V.L.A Ambala, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst said in interview with NDTV Profit's Nikita Prasad that Nifty 50 is showing a weak momentum and may experience a gradual downside in the near-term. The D-Street expert believes investors should bet on domestic cyclicals and monopoly players for the next one year.