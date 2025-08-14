India ‘Fully Engaged’ With US On Trade Deal, Call On Aug. 25 Talks 'Soon'

India remains “fully engaged” with the United States on negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement, with discussions underway across multiple channels, from formal negotiating teams to ministerial, diplomatic, and industry-level interactions, sources told NDTV Profit.

Officials described the US as a “very important trade partner” and said the status of the next round of talks, scheduled for Aug. 25 in New Delhi, will only be clear closer to the date. The two sides continue to work toward a fall deadline (September-October) for the agreement.

On the tariff front, some additional US duties came into force on Aug. 7, with another set expected from Aug. 27. The 25% extra tariffs, officials noted, are linked to broader geopolitical issues. While avoiding speculation on whether these developments might ultimately favour India, they stressed that the government is in constant touch with stakeholders to gauge the impact.

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is set to take place in Alaska soon, and might have an impact on India's tariffs since the additional 25% were linked to India's energy and defence purchases from Russia.

Further, export promotion councils have been consulted, with a particular focus on labour-intensive sectors that are more vulnerable to US market shifts. Officials underscored that India is closely monitoring sectoral exposure and will continue to assess the situation as talks on the trade deal progress.