Nifty 50 To Hit 30,000 By April 2026? JPMorgan Gives 'Bull Case Scenario' On Earnings Boost

JPMorgan is expecting the NSE Nifty 50 will likely trade between the range of 26,500 and 30,000 in the next six to nine months. The lower band is the bear case, while the upside is the best bull case for the Indian benchmark index.

The expectation of a 30,000 bull case for the Nifty 50 comes on the back of an earnings recovery expectation. In the first quarter of financial year 2026, earnings of Nifty 50 companies and other companies on the investment banker's radar will likely post 7% year-on-year growth.

The investment banker expects that the first quarter will likely serve as a transition period from underwhelming earning numbers to decent recovery going forward. The growth will be driven by a low base and a recovery in economic momentum.

JPMorgan prefers banks, consumers, hospitals, real estate defence, and power, it said in its India Strategy note.