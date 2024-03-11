Nifty Media's Poor Show So Far May Not Lead To A Flop In 2024

The Nifty Media has fallen 17% since the beginning of year, but historical trends suggest that a rocky start may not be indicative of its yearly returns.

The index has been under pressure since the start of 2024, emerging as the top-lagging sector against modest gains of 3.34% for the benchmark Nifty 50.

During the period, the top sectoral gainers — Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas — rose 29% and 25% respectively.