Sony Terminates Merger, Zee Weighs Options

The Sony Group confirmed that its India unit has terminated its agreement to merge with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt., now called Culver Max Entertainment Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp., on Monday issued a notice terminating the definitive agreements entered with Zee, according to its statement.

The merger did not close by the end date as, among other things, the closing conditions were not satisfied by then, the statement said.

The key contention has been if Punit Goenka would lead the combined entity. SEBI had barred him from holding a key managerial position over alleged fund diversion. While he won relief from the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the regulatory scrutiny continues.

Sony said it has been engaged in discussions "in good faith" to extend the deadline but the discussion period has expired without an agreement.

The Japanese entertainment giant's move was first reported by Bloomberg.

The definitive agreements, signed in December 2021, provided either party the option to terminate the deal by providing written notice if they are unable to agree upon such an extension by the end of the discussion period of two years.