Zee Q3 Results: Profit Down 52% Sequentially Missing Estimates

The company, in the exchange filing, said that it may face pressure on margin due to incurring one-time higher costs towards implementing the interventions.

Gradual margin improvement will kick in, and FY25 margin will be meaningfully better than FY24, it said. Zee said that it aspires to deliver industry-leading 18-20% Ebitda margin.

Given the current cost baseline and lead time associated with implementing these margin improvement interventions, it expects to take six to eight months for these efforts to start showing up in the performance, it said.

On the deal termination update with Sony Group, the media company said that its board continues to monitor progress, and the claims and the termination fee against the company are not tenable.