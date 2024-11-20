Trade Setup For Nov. 21: Market Volatility Continues, Nifty 50 To Watch 23,350–23,700 Range

The current market texture is volatile and the short-term texture indicates that a non-directional activity is likely to continue in the near future, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Chouhan said that as long as the Nifty 50 is trading above the 23,400–23,350 level, buying on dips and sell on rallies would be the ideal strategy. "On the higher side, 23,700–23,750 could act as crucial resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 23,350 traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions," he added.

Tuesday's low is crucial and considered as an immediate support, which is 23,350, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers. "A break on either side will open the door for another 250–300 points."

The Bank Nifty has closed just above the 50,600 hurdle and holding above the mark can lead to a further strength in the index, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

"On the downside, the 200-day exponential moving average is placed near 49,920. If the index manages to respect 49,900–49,920 levels, then it could witness a pullback move towards 51,000–51,500 levels," he said.